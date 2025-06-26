Left Menu

Iran's Parliamentary Move: Silence from U.N. Nuclear Watchdog

The U.N. nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), reported that it has not yet received formal communication from Iran regarding a parliamentary bill aimed at suspending cooperation. Despite media assertions of the bill's final approval, the IAEA remains in the dark about any official developments.

The United Nations' nuclear watchdog announced Thursday it remains uninformed by Iran about a parliamentary bill that allegedly aims to cease cooperation. Despite reports suggesting the bill's passage, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) indicated it has yet to receive any official notification from Iran.

'We are aware of these reports. As of now, the IAEA has not received an official communication from Iran on this matter,' the agency stated, maintaining its stance amid circulating media claims.

The incident underscores the ongoing complexities and challenges in the nuclear discourse between Iran and international authorities, marking a pivotal point in international oversight and diplomatic engagement.

