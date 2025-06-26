Indian Astronaut Makes History: Shubhanshu Shukla's Space Odyssey

The family of Axiom Mission 4 pilot, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, had the honor of meeting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. The Chief Minister offered commendations and tokens of appreciation to Shukla's parents and siblings in recognition of his groundbreaking space mission.

Shukla's mother, Asha Shukla, expressed her pride and gratitude, noting that the meeting with the Chief Minister was made possible by her son's achievements. Shubhanshu Shukla has made history as the 634th human and first Indian to board the International Space Station, after a 28-hour journey aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft.

Upon receiving his astronaut pin, Shukla conveyed his excitement and gratitude for the opportunity, remarking on the privilege of observing Earth from space. He noted the warm welcome received upon docking and shared his optimism for the scientific endeavors to come in the next 14 days aboard the ISS.

Shukla's message back home highlighted the collective support from India, and he expressed his eagerness for the upcoming scientific missions. The Ax-4 crew, including Commander Peggy Whitson and specialists from Poland and Hungary, marked a significant moment for their respective nations, reigniting their presence in human spaceflight.

The mission, launching from Kennedy Space Centre, features a partnership between NASA, ISRO, and Axiom Space, aiming to conduct over 60 scientific experiments. These include studies on biology, digital interfaces, and survival of aquatic life, setting a new benchmark for cooperative international space missions.

