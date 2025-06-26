Left Menu

Phony Doctor Busted in Matrimonial Fraud Sting by Pune Cyber Police

Pune's Cyber Crime Unit apprehended an Australian Indian-origin man for conning a woman out of ₹3.60 crore via a fake matrimonial profile. Using the alias 'Dr. Rohit Oberoi,' the accused manipulated the victim, prompting her to invest in a sham start-up. Investigation led to revealing the suspect’s real identity as Abhishek Shukla.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 22:46 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Cyber Crime Unit of Pune City Police has made a significant arrest, detaining an Australian national of Indian origin for allegedly swindling a woman out of ₹3.60 crore through a matrimonial site scam, authorities reported on Thursday.

The suspect, adopting the alias 'Dr. Rohit Oberoi', was apprehended at Mumbai Airport following his arrival from Singapore, due to a Lookout Circular issued by officials. Senior police representatives revealed that he manipulated the victim, posing as a PhD-educated entrepreneur from Australia, promising marriage and investment in her supposed start-up.

Senior Police Inspector Swarnali Shinde's investigation discovered the perpetrator's true identity as Abhishek Shukla from Lucknow. With connections to over 3,948 other women through falsified profiles, concerns rise about potential additional victims. The Pune Cyber Police continue to urge women to report suspicious interactions on matrimonial sites to authorities promptly. The arrest was executed under the leadership of city's top law enforcement officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

