DNOW Acquires MRC Global in $1.5 Billion Deal

In a significant move, energy and industrial products supplier DNOW announced on Thursday its decision to acquire MRC Global. The all-stock deal, valued at $1.5 billion including debt, marks a notable expansion for DNOW.

Post-merger, the combined entity will strengthen its presence with over 350 service and distribution locations in more than 20 countries worldwide. The move extends DNOW's reach across upstream, midstream, downstream, gas utility, and broader industrial sectors.

The transaction is anticipated to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2025, marking a new era for both organizations in the competitive energy and industrial landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)