Empowering Careers: AICTE's Working Professional Scheme
The AICTE introduces the Working Professional Scheme, enabling individuals to continue education without career disruption. With over 828 programs across India, it’s designed for flexibility, aiming to boost skills and qualifications for better job prospects. Despite 26,814 seats offered, only 3,435 enrollments were made in 2024-25, highlighting awareness challenges.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to bridge the gap between career and education, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has unveiled the Working Professional Scheme. This initiative allows working individuals to resume their academic pursuits without sacrificing their current jobs.
Aligned with the National Education Policy 2020, the scheme caters to professionals from diverse sectors. It offers the much-needed flexibility through evening classes, weekend sessions, and blended learning models. This includes online and offline modes, with a permissible distance of up to 75 kilometers between a learner's workplace and educational institution.
The scheme is operational in 28 states and UTs across 290 institutes, offering 828 approved programs in Engineering, Computer Science, and Management disciplines. Despite the availability of 26,814 seats for the 2024-25 session, only 3,435 enrollments were recorded, pointing to a significant awareness gap that AICTE plans to address through outreach efforts.
ALSO READ
Trump-Kim Correspondence: Renewed Diplomatic Equation Amid Nuclear Tensions
Tense Diplomacy: U.S. and Iran's Nuclear Deal Showdown
Diplomatic Strain: India and US Relations Tested Amid Pakistan Ties
Diplomatic Success: India's Global Outreach through Operation Sindoor
Diplomatic Strains: Yunus on Bangladesh-India Relations