Left Menu

Empowering Careers: AICTE's Working Professional Scheme

The AICTE introduces the Working Professional Scheme, enabling individuals to continue education without career disruption. With over 828 programs across India, it’s designed for flexibility, aiming to boost skills and qualifications for better job prospects. Despite 26,814 seats offered, only 3,435 enrollments were made in 2024-25, highlighting awareness challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 15:31 IST
Empowering Careers: AICTE's Working Professional Scheme
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to bridge the gap between career and education, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has unveiled the Working Professional Scheme. This initiative allows working individuals to resume their academic pursuits without sacrificing their current jobs.

Aligned with the National Education Policy 2020, the scheme caters to professionals from diverse sectors. It offers the much-needed flexibility through evening classes, weekend sessions, and blended learning models. This includes online and offline modes, with a permissible distance of up to 75 kilometers between a learner's workplace and educational institution.

The scheme is operational in 28 states and UTs across 290 institutes, offering 828 approved programs in Engineering, Computer Science, and Management disciplines. Despite the availability of 26,814 seats for the 2024-25 session, only 3,435 enrollments were recorded, pointing to a significant awareness gap that AICTE plans to address through outreach efforts.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025