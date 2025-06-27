Empowering Careers: AICTE's Working Professional Scheme

In a bid to bridge the gap between career and education, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has unveiled the Working Professional Scheme. This initiative allows working individuals to resume their academic pursuits without sacrificing their current jobs.

Aligned with the National Education Policy 2020, the scheme caters to professionals from diverse sectors. It offers the much-needed flexibility through evening classes, weekend sessions, and blended learning models. This includes online and offline modes, with a permissible distance of up to 75 kilometers between a learner's workplace and educational institution.

The scheme is operational in 28 states and UTs across 290 institutes, offering 828 approved programs in Engineering, Computer Science, and Management disciplines. Despite the availability of 26,814 seats for the 2024-25 session, only 3,435 enrollments were recorded, pointing to a significant awareness gap that AICTE plans to address through outreach efforts.