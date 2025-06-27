Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir: Chenab River Swells, Prompting Strict Safety Advisory

In response to heightened water levels in the Chenab River following intense rains, Ramban district has enforced a ban on activities near the river for safety. The advisory highlights potential risks, urging the public to remain vigilant as weather forecasters continue to predict heavy rains in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 17:00 IST
Water level rises in the Chenab River (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive response to dangerous conditions, the Ramban district administration has issued a sweeping ban on public activities around the Chenab River due to a significant increase in water levels triggered by incessant rain in Jammu and Kashmir.

The prohibition is aimed at safeguarding the public, with authorities enforcing a complete halt on swimming, bathing, fishing, and other movements near the river and all local water channels, as they brace for further rainfall.

The District Magistrate of Ramban underscored the imperative to remain cautious, issuing a stern warning of legal consequences for violators through a message on social media platform X, urging residents to prioritize their safety.

Further alerts involve silt flushing at the Dulhasti Power Station in Kishtwar, expected to cause abrupt water level rises, magnifying the need for vigilance among those residing near riverbanks. Tragic rain-related incidents have already claimed lives in the Doda district.

Deputy Inspector General Shridhar Patil highlighted the critical need for public cooperation, advising against proximity to the rivers amid rising water levels, while recounting a recent rescue operation in Jammu carried out by the State Disaster Response Force.

Vehicular movement remains at a standstill on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway due to landslides, and the India Meteorological Department has issued a robust meteorological alert for the region, predicting continued heavy rains and heatwave conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

