Battle Against the Fall Armyworm: Himachal's Maize Farms Under Siege

The agriculture department in Himachal's Hamirpur district urges maize farmers to stay alert as the Fall Armyworm causes significant crop damage for the fifth consecutive year. Measures including neem-based insecticides and Chlorantraniliprole are suggested, and efforts are made to educate farmers on pest management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur(Hp) | Updated: 27-06-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 19:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The agriculture department in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district has issued an urgent advisory to maize farmers regarding the persistent threat posed by the Fall Armyworm. The pest has wreaked havoc on the district's maize crops for the last five years, prompting increased vigilance and intervention from agricultural authorities.

Shashipal Atri, Deputy Director of the agriculture department, reported on Friday that the infestation is particularly alarming in areas where maize was sown 20-25 days ago. Maize, a staple food and vital industrial crop, is cultivated over 28,000 hectares in the district, highlighting the scale of the threat posed by the pest.

In response, a dedicated team has been formed to monitor the situation. This team is tasked with inspecting affected fields and educating farmers on identifying and managing the Fall Armyworm. Neem-based insecticides are recommended for minor infestations, while Chlorantraniliprole 18.5 SC (Corazon) is advised for more severe cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

