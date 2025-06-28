Left Menu

Bountiful Harvest in Srinagar: Apricots Lead the Way Amid Water Woes

Farmers in Srinagar enjoy a successful apricot season, bolstered by new varieties and good weather. Other fruits like cherries also thrive. In contrast, Udhampur faces water supply challenges, exacerbated by funding issues. Efforts are underway to resolve disputes and complete the Darsoo Gudhar Water Supply Scheme.

Farmers in Srinagar express joy on better yield of apricot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In Srinagar, favorable weather conditions have resulted in an exceptionally fruitful apricot harvest season, thrilling local farmers with a promising yield of the prized fruit. The introduction of new apricot varieties such as Irani, Afghani, and Harcot has significantly increased demand and attracted more consumers, fueling optimism for substantial earnings.

Moreover, farmers in Srinagar's Zakura Valley anticipate not only a successful apricot season but also a bountiful harvest of other fruits, including cherries, strawberries, mulberries, plums, apples, and pears. Mohammad Altaf, a local farmer, emphasized the pivotal role of good weather, remarking to ANI about the spike in both varieties and consumer numbers this year.

Contrastingly, in Udhampur's Sangyal village, residents face ongoing water scarcity, compelling the use of horses to fetch water from distant sources. Progress on the Darsoo Gudhar Water Supply Scheme is hindered by financial constraints and local disagreements. Efforts are underway to resolve these issues and advance the project's completion.

