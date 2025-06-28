Left Menu

Titanium Takes Center Stage in Historic Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Construction

In a pioneering move, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in India will feature titanium window grills for enhanced durability and lightness. Nripendra Mishra, chairman of the construction committee, provided updates on the temple's progress, aiming for completion by December 2025, with most idols installed before the end of May 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 14:03 IST
Chairman of the Construction Committee of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Nripendra Mishra (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented decision, the construction of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple will utilize titanium for the window grills, marking a first in India. Nripendra Mishra, chairman of the construction committee, emphasized the metal's longevity and lightweight nature, stating it was chosen for its ability to endure over a thousand years.

While discussing the temple's material sourcing, Mishra noted that of the anticipated 14 lakh cubic feet of stone from Bansi Paharpur, only 100 lakh cubic feet remain available for construction. This development follows a thorough review by the construction committee in a recent three-day meeting in Ayodhya.

Mishra reported that significant progress has been made, with most of the construction expected to conclude by December 2025, apart from a four-kilometre boundary wall and an auditorium. Ahead of schedule, the installation of key idols will wrap up by the end of May 2023, marking a milestone in this historic project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

