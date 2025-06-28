Titanium Takes Center Stage in Historic Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Construction

In an unprecedented decision, the construction of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple will utilize titanium for the window grills, marking a first in India. Nripendra Mishra, chairman of the construction committee, emphasized the metal's longevity and lightweight nature, stating it was chosen for its ability to endure over a thousand years.

While discussing the temple's material sourcing, Mishra noted that of the anticipated 14 lakh cubic feet of stone from Bansi Paharpur, only 100 lakh cubic feet remain available for construction. This development follows a thorough review by the construction committee in a recent three-day meeting in Ayodhya.

Mishra reported that significant progress has been made, with most of the construction expected to conclude by December 2025, apart from a four-kilometre boundary wall and an auditorium. Ahead of schedule, the installation of key idols will wrap up by the end of May 2023, marking a milestone in this historic project.

(With inputs from agencies.)