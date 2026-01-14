Dowry Tragedy: Family Accused in Ayodhya Woman's Death
A 26-year-old Ayodhya woman died under suspicious circumstances, leading to the detention of her husband and father-in-law. Her family alleges dowry-related harassment, with a complaint filed against seven in-laws. Police are investigating the case, and the woman's body has been sent for post-mortem examination.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gonda | Updated: 14-01-2026 22:33 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 22:33 IST
- Country:
- India
An Ayodhya woman's death has prompted a police investigation into alleged dowry harassment, as reported by local authorities on Wednesday.
According to Abhishek, the brother of the deceased, seven members of her husband's family are accused of relentless dowry demands.
Police have detained the husband and father-in-law for questioning, while the woman's body undergoes post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dowry
- Harassment
- Ayodhya
- Police
- Investigation
- Complaint
- Post-mortem
- Family
- Wife
- Death
ALSO READ
Sabarimala Gold Scandal: Former TDB Member Arrested Amid Ongoing Investigations
Home REIT Scandal: Arrests Made in Major Fraud Investigation
SFO Launches Major Investigation into Home REIT Fraud
DNA Breakthrough Turns Cold Fire Case into Murder Investigation
Lokpal Dismisses 'Frivolous' Complaint Against BJP's Nishikant Dubey