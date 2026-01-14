Dowry Tragedy: Family Accused in Ayodhya Woman's Death

An Ayodhya woman's death has prompted a police investigation into alleged dowry harassment, as reported by local authorities on Wednesday.

According to Abhishek, the brother of the deceased, seven members of her husband's family are accused of relentless dowry demands.

Police have detained the husband and father-in-law for questioning, while the woman's body undergoes post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.

