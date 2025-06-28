Left Menu

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Honors PV Narasimha Rao: A Visionary's Legacy

On PV Narasimha Rao's 104th birth anniversary, YSR Congress Party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid tribute to the former Prime Minister, known for his transformative economic reforms in India. Rao, posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna, served as India's ninth Prime Minister from 1991-1996 and held various key governmental roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 14:18 IST
Former Andhra CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

YSR Congress Party leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid homage to PV Narasimha Rao on Saturday, marking the 104th birth anniversary of India's former Prime Minister. Rao, celebrated for his visionary economic reforms, left an indelible mark on the nation's economic trajectory.

In a post shared on the social media platform X, Reddy lauded Rao as the transformative figure behind India's economic liberalization and commemorated his term as the country's only Telugu-speaking Prime Minister. Posthumously honored with the Bharat Ratna on March 30, 2024, Rao's contributions continue to resonate.

PV Narasimha Rao, born on June 28, 1921, in Karimnagar, Telangana, began his journey as an agriculturist and advocate before transitioning into politics. He held notable positions, including Minister of Law and Information and Minister of Education, before serving as India's ninth Prime Minister from June 1991 to May 1996, where dismantling the License Raj was among his significant achievements.

During his political career, Rao also assumed pivotal roles such as Home Minister and Minister of Defence. As Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister (1971-1973) and the All India Congress Committee's General Secretary (1975-1976), his legacy is revered both as a politician and a reformist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

