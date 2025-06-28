Mahanadi Coalfield Ltd to Innovate with New Mines in Odisha
Mahanadi Coalfield Ltd (MCL) plans to commence operations in two new mines with a combined reserve of 35 MT in Odisha by 2030. The company aims for zero carbon emissions by 2029 with an investment in renewable energy projects. A 9% growth in coal production was recorded in 2024-25.
Mahanadi Coalfield Ltd (MCL), a subsidiary of Coal India Ltd, is set to begin operations in two new mines within Odisha's Angul district, boasting a coal reserve totaling 35 million tonnes. According to Uday A Kaole, the CMD of MCL, the Subhadra mine will commence by 2025-26.
Meanwhile, the Balabhadra mine is expected to be operational by 2029-30. Currently, MCL runs 18 coal mines across Odisha, with plans to expand to maintain transparency and efficiency. CCTV installations and AI-aided real-time tracking are underway for monitoring mining activities.
The firm also recorded 225 MT in coal production for 2024-25, noting a 9% increase, with efforts towards net-zero emissions by 2029, alongside an upcoming investment of Rs 17,900 crore in renewable energy projects.
