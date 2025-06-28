Left Menu

BJP Protests Rock Kolkata Over Alleged Law College Gangrape

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar was detained during a BJP protest in Kolkata against an alleged gangrape at South Calcutta Law College. The protest sparked after BJP's inquiry committee was deployed. Arrests have been made, including a college guard, as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 17:04 IST
BJP Protests Rock Kolkata Over Alleged Law College Gangrape
Bharatiya Janata Party workers protested against alleged gangrape of a female student in Kolkata (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar was detained Saturday during a protest against an alleged gangrape incident at South Calcutta Law College. The demonstration, organized by the BJP at Gariahat Crossing in Kolkata, saw members attempting to breach police barricades while waving party flags.

Majumdar criticized the state's handling of the situation, claiming, "This is the face of democracy in West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee has ruined democracy in the state." Arrested alongside other BJP workers, Majumdar's remarks came as he was escorted to a police van. Concurrently, the father of one accused demanded stringent punishment if guilt is established.

Leading the BJP's response, National President JP Nadda constituted a four-member inquiry committee featuring former ministers and MPs. The committee, including figures like Satpal Singh and Meenakshi Lekhi, will assess the crime scene. Their findings will be presented to Nadda, who condemned the incident and raised concerns about West Bengal's law and order situation.

In developments, Kolkata Police arrested the law college's guard, Pinaki Banerjee, aged 55, alongside three former students or staff members named Monojit Mishra, Zaib Ahmed, and Pramit Mukhopadhyay. The investigations are ongoing as police continue to scrutinize the events surrounding the allegations.

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025