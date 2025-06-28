BJP Protests Rock Kolkata Over Alleged Law College Gangrape
Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar was detained during a BJP protest in Kolkata against an alleged gangrape at South Calcutta Law College. The protest sparked after BJP's inquiry committee was deployed. Arrests have been made, including a college guard, as investigations continue.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar was detained Saturday during a protest against an alleged gangrape incident at South Calcutta Law College. The demonstration, organized by the BJP at Gariahat Crossing in Kolkata, saw members attempting to breach police barricades while waving party flags.
Majumdar criticized the state's handling of the situation, claiming, "This is the face of democracy in West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee has ruined democracy in the state." Arrested alongside other BJP workers, Majumdar's remarks came as he was escorted to a police van. Concurrently, the father of one accused demanded stringent punishment if guilt is established.
Leading the BJP's response, National President JP Nadda constituted a four-member inquiry committee featuring former ministers and MPs. The committee, including figures like Satpal Singh and Meenakshi Lekhi, will assess the crime scene. Their findings will be presented to Nadda, who condemned the incident and raised concerns about West Bengal's law and order situation.
In developments, Kolkata Police arrested the law college's guard, Pinaki Banerjee, aged 55, alongside three former students or staff members named Monojit Mishra, Zaib Ahmed, and Pramit Mukhopadhyay. The investigations are ongoing as police continue to scrutinize the events surrounding the allegations.
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes Iconic Dominican Nightclub: Owners Arrested After Roof Collapse Kills 236
IIT Student Arrested in Shocking Assault Case
Shiv Sena Leader's Murder Case: Key Arrest Made in Palghar
Punjab's Crackdown on Cross-Border Smuggling: Major Arrests and Seizures
Tragedy in Dominican Republic: Nightclub Collapse Arrests