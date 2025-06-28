STF Nabs Arsh Dalla Gang Member in Delhi's Arms Trafficking Crackdown

The Special Task Force of the South East District Police recently apprehended an active member of the Arsh Dalla gang from Delhi, as part of an intensified operation against arms trafficking. The arrested suspect, 18-year-old Ekamjot Singh Sandhu from Sardulgarh, Punjab, was found in possession of four semi-automatic pistols and three spare magazines.

According to the police, these sophisticated firearms were allegedly sourced from Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh, destined for notorious gangsters in Delhi and Punjab. The operation, executed under the supervision of ACP Operations Dalip Singh, was meticulously planned, with the trap being laid near ESI Hospital in Okhla following comprehensive intelligence inputs.

Authorities are investigating the broader network following Sandhu's arrest. It was revealed he was eager to affiliate with the gang, facilitated by international contacts. His capture sheds light on a wider interstate illegal arms syndicate with connections to regions as far as the UAE and Canada, highlighting a disturbing trend of weapon procurement from MP.

(With inputs from agencies.)