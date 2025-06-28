Empowering the North East: Mining Conclave Catalyzes Regional Development

In a decisive move to bolster North Eastern India's mining capabilities, Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy has reiterated the government's unwavering support at the 2nd North-East Mining Ministers' Conclave in Guwahati. Speaking on the second day, Reddy underscored the Centre's commitment to building robust mining infrastructure, expediting project approvals, and fostering sustainable mining practices.

Minister Reddy emphasized that the North East's growth is pivotal to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, with its states celebrated as Ashta Lakshmi. He advocated for stronger Centre-State cooperation as instrumental in catalyzing employment, attracting investments, and driving inclusive economic growth through mineral and coal sector expansion.

During the gathering, delegations from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, and Sikkim detailed their strategic blueprints for advancing local mining sectors. Leaders presented ongoing efforts in exploration and auctioning of minerals, coal mine revitalization, and the implementation of sustainable mining models, while underscoring the need for increased central support to fully leverage regional resources.

The conclave brought into focus the balancing act between environmental sustainability and economic progression. To address this, Sanjay Lohiya, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Mines, stressed an urgent upscaling of exploration measures nationwide. He urged the Geological Survey of India, Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited, and state bodies to embrace modern, efficient exploration practices, especially for critical minerals.

Rounding off the event, Minister Reddy inaugurated a new regional office for the Indian Bureau of Mines in Guwahati. The office is seen as a strategic asset to enhance regulatory oversight and technical support, thereby boosting the region's mining sector. Notably, the two-day conclave aimed to harmonize regional policies with national goals of sustainable development and economic transformation as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

