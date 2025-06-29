Left Menu

Uttarkashi Landslide Triggers Major Rescue Operation

In Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand, a cloudburst has caused a landslide near Silai Band, leading to severe damage at an under-construction hotel and leaving 89 workers missing. Teams, including SDRF and NDRF, are conducting relief operations. The Char Dham Yatra is temporarily suspended due to ongoing heavy rains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 10:54 IST
Visuals from landslide hit Silai Band area (Source: Uttarkashi Administration). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced on Sunday that relief and rescue operations are in full throttle at the landslide-stricken Silai Band area in Uttarkashi district, carried out by State Disaster Response Forces (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and other dedicated teams.

In a social media post, CM Dhami expressed his concern over the incident, which left some workers missing. He assured the public of his vigilant communication with pertinent authorities and hoped for the safety of everyone involved.

A cloudburst severely damaged an under-construction hotel site in Silai Band, leading to the disappearance of 89 workers. The incident has also affected the Yamunotri route, prompting local officials to take prompt action, including the suspension of the Char Dham Yatra for 24 hours as a safety precaution amid persistent heavy rain.

Garhwal Division Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey disclosed that the pilgrimage has been put on hold temporarily. Continuous rainfall on Saturday resulted in significant disruptions, such as blocking the National Highway near Nandprayag and Bhanerpani, crucial routes for Kedarnath pilgrims.

Efforts are actively being made to clear the debris and open up the critical pathways for travelers. The authorities are under immense pressure to restore normalcy as rapidly as possible in impacted areas (ANI).

(With inputs from agencies.)

