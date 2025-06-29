Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Reels Under Heavy Rain: 34 Lives Lost Amid Landslides and Flash Floods

Himachal Pradesh experiences severe weather disruptions due to heavy rainfall, with 34 fatalities reported since June 20. Landslides, flash floods, and road accidents have caused significant damage, prompting the government to initiate restoration efforts and prepare for continued adverse weather with a high-level meeting planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 14:30 IST
Himachal Pradesh Reels Under Heavy Rain: 34 Lives Lost Amid Landslides and Flash Floods
Heavy rain triggers landslides and flash floods across Himachal Pradesh (Photo Source: Solan District Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh over the last 24 hours has led to extensive damage, including landslides and waterlogging, disrupting connectivity across multiple districts. According to Revenue, Tribal Development, and Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi, since June 20, at least 34 people have died due to rain-induced incidents and accidents.

Negi informed ANI about the situation, stating that 17 fatalities are directly linked to rain-related incidents, with the rest occurring in road accidents. He reported a tragic flash flood in Dharamshala where nine individuals were swept away. Six bodies were recovered by Saturday evening, with a seventh body found later, leaving one person still missing.

In response, restoration efforts are underway, including the reopening of National Highway-5 for single-lane traffic. Power and water systems are being hastily repaired, and a high-level review meeting is scheduled to assess monsoon preparedness. Authorities remain on high alert, especially after warnings of continued heavy rainfall from the IMD. The government is closely monitoring water levels in major rivers, ready to address further weather-induced challenges.

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025