Himachal Pradesh Reels Under Heavy Rain: 34 Lives Lost Amid Landslides and Flash Floods
Himachal Pradesh experiences severe weather disruptions due to heavy rainfall, with 34 fatalities reported since June 20. Landslides, flash floods, and road accidents have caused significant damage, prompting the government to initiate restoration efforts and prepare for continued adverse weather with a high-level meeting planned.
Heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh over the last 24 hours has led to extensive damage, including landslides and waterlogging, disrupting connectivity across multiple districts. According to Revenue, Tribal Development, and Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi, since June 20, at least 34 people have died due to rain-induced incidents and accidents.
Negi informed ANI about the situation, stating that 17 fatalities are directly linked to rain-related incidents, with the rest occurring in road accidents. He reported a tragic flash flood in Dharamshala where nine individuals were swept away. Six bodies were recovered by Saturday evening, with a seventh body found later, leaving one person still missing.
In response, restoration efforts are underway, including the reopening of National Highway-5 for single-lane traffic. Power and water systems are being hastily repaired, and a high-level review meeting is scheduled to assess monsoon preparedness. Authorities remain on high alert, especially after warnings of continued heavy rainfall from the IMD. The government is closely monitoring water levels in major rivers, ready to address further weather-induced challenges.
