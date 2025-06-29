NTPC Bongaigaon Unit Wins Dual Awards for Healthcare and Environment Efforts

NTPC Limited's Bongaigaon unit has been recognized for its significant impact on healthcare and environmental sustainability, as acknowledged by two prestigious awards announced in a company statement Sunday.

The unit received the 11th CSR India Award 2025 for its initiatives in healthcare promotion, particularly in the remote Tuensang district of Nagaland. This award highlights NTPC Bongaigaon's efforts in fortifying healthcare infrastructure, supplying medical equipment, and improving healthcare accessibility for local communities.

Additionally, it was honored with the 24th Global Environment and Sustainability Award 2025 by the Greentech Foundation for implementing sustainable operations and ecological conservation at its 750 MW plant. The awards were bestowed during separate ceremonies held in New Delhi earlier this month.

(With inputs from agencies.)