NTPC Bongaigaon Unit Wins Dual Awards for Healthcare and Environment Efforts
NTPC Bongaigaon's unit earned accolades for its notable contributions in promoting healthcare and protecting the environment. It received the 11th CSR India Award for enhancing Tuensang's healthcare infrastructure and the 24th Global Environment Award for sustainable operations, celebrated in New Delhi ceremonies.
- Country:
- India
NTPC Limited's Bongaigaon unit has been recognized for its significant impact on healthcare and environmental sustainability, as acknowledged by two prestigious awards announced in a company statement Sunday.
The unit received the 11th CSR India Award 2025 for its initiatives in healthcare promotion, particularly in the remote Tuensang district of Nagaland. This award highlights NTPC Bongaigaon's efforts in fortifying healthcare infrastructure, supplying medical equipment, and improving healthcare accessibility for local communities.
Additionally, it was honored with the 24th Global Environment and Sustainability Award 2025 by the Greentech Foundation for implementing sustainable operations and ecological conservation at its 750 MW plant. The awards were bestowed during separate ceremonies held in New Delhi earlier this month.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NTPC
- Bongaigaon
- healthcare
- environment
- sustainability
- awards
- CSR
- Tuensang
- Greentech
- recognition
ALSO READ
Vijay Dhawangale's Global Healthcare Impact Honored at UK-India Partnership Awards
Hollywood Legends Honored: Cruise, Allen, Thomas, and Parton to Receive Governors Awards
Hollywood Honors: Cruise, Parton, Allen, and Thomas Set to Receive Governors Awards
Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security
Tom Cruise, Dolly Parton, and More Honored at Governors Awards