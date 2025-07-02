Left Menu

KPI Green Energy sets up SPV to focus on renewable energy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 02-07-2025 17:58 IST
KPI Green Energy sets up SPV to focus on renewable energy
  • India

KPI Green Energy Limited on Wednesday said it has incorporated a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to focus on the renewable energy sector.

The main objective of the SPV is to generate, develop, transform, distribute, transmit, sale, supply any kind of power or electrical energy using wind energy, solar energy or other renewable sources of energy, the company said in a regulatory filing.

''...the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has approved the incorporation of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) of the Company, named 'KPIN Clean Power Three LLP', on July 02, 2025,'' it said.

