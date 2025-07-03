Left Menu

Char Dham Yatra Suspended Amid Adverse Weather in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand temporarily halts the Char Dham Yatra due to severe weather. Authorities prioritize pilgrim safety as falling debris blocks routes. Infrastructure upgrades aim to enhance future pilgrimages as the yatra holds high spiritual significance. The Kedarnath leg will resume once conditions improve.

Char Dham Yatra Suspended Amid Adverse Weather in Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Amid adverse weather conditions, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced on Thursday the temporary suspension of the Char Dham Yatra. This decision underscores the government's commitment to prioritize pilgrim safety. Chief Minister Dhami assured that the pilgrimage would continue when conditions become safe again.

The Kedarnath Dham Yatra, a part of the significant Char Dham pilgrimage, is currently on hold due to debris and stones blocking roads at the Munkatia Sliding Zone in Sonprayag. Rudraprayag police confirmed that the yatra would resume once officials clear the affected roads.

The Char Dham Yatra, encompassing the revered sites of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri, is sacred in Hinduism. Recent infrastructure enhancements, including better roads and accommodation, have boosted pilgrim turnout. Enhanced security and medical teams are in place to safeguard the high-altitude journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

