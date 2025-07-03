UCO Bank's Credit Surge Fuels Business Growth
UCO Bank reported a 16.58% increase in credit growth, reaching Rs 2.25 lakh crore in the April-June quarter of 2024. Total deposits rose by 11.57% to Rs 2.99 lakh crore, elevating the bank's total business to Rs 5.24 lakh crore, despite a decline in CASA ratio.
- Country:
- India
State-owned UCO Bank has achieved a significant credit growth of 16.58% this quarter, totaling Rs 2.25 lakh crore by the end of June 2024. This marks a noticeable rise from last year's Rs 1.93 lakh crore in the same period.
The bank, headquartered in Kolkata, also witnessed a 11.57% increase in total deposits, escalating to Rs 2.99 lakh crore compared to Rs 2.68 lakh crore in the previous year. Consequently, the total business including credit and deposits reached Rs 5.24 lakh crore, a 13.67% enhancement from the previous fiscal year.
Despite these improvements, the bank experienced a declination in its Current Accounts and Savings Accounts (CASA) ratio to 36.90% from last year's 38.62%. However, the credit-deposit ratio saw an uptick, ascending from 72.07% to 75.48% year-over-year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Over 'Operation Sindoor' Puja Theme: A Clash with Kolkata Police
Prohibitory Orders Stir Controversy in Kolkata's Political Landscape
BJP's Struggle for 'Paschimbanga Divas': A Clash with Kolkata Police
SBI's Relocation Sparks Protest in Kolkata
Tensions Surge as BJP Leader and Doctor Detained in Kolkata