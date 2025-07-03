Left Menu

UCO Bank's Credit Surge Fuels Business Growth

UCO Bank reported a 16.58% increase in credit growth, reaching Rs 2.25 lakh crore in the April-June quarter of 2024. Total deposits rose by 11.57% to Rs 2.99 lakh crore, elevating the bank's total business to Rs 5.24 lakh crore, despite a decline in CASA ratio.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 17:01 IST
UCO Bank's Credit Surge Fuels Business Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned UCO Bank has achieved a significant credit growth of 16.58% this quarter, totaling Rs 2.25 lakh crore by the end of June 2024. This marks a noticeable rise from last year's Rs 1.93 lakh crore in the same period.

The bank, headquartered in Kolkata, also witnessed a 11.57% increase in total deposits, escalating to Rs 2.99 lakh crore compared to Rs 2.68 lakh crore in the previous year. Consequently, the total business including credit and deposits reached Rs 5.24 lakh crore, a 13.67% enhancement from the previous fiscal year.

Despite these improvements, the bank experienced a declination in its Current Accounts and Savings Accounts (CASA) ratio to 36.90% from last year's 38.62%. However, the credit-deposit ratio saw an uptick, ascending from 72.07% to 75.48% year-over-year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025