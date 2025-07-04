Left Menu

PC Jeweller clocks 80 pc revenue growth in Q1, to be debt free in FY26

PC Jeweller said it is optimistic about delivering exceptional performance in the upcoming quarters as well.

PC Jeweller Ltd has reported around 80 per cent growth in revenue during the April-June quarter of this financial year on strong demand despite volatility in gold prices and said it will become debt free this fiscal.

Delhi-based PC Jeweller has a total of 52 showrooms, of which 49 are company-owned.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, PC Jeweller informed that the company closed the April-June quarter on a very strong note clocking a robust performance.

''Despite the volatility in gold prices, the company was able to achieve a standalone revenue growth of approximately 80 per cent, as compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year,'' PC Jeweller said.

The company saw high demand for its products, as consumers purchased jewellery for weddings and festivals.

''Further, the company had already reduced its outstanding debts towards its bankers by more than 50 per cent during 2024-25,'' PC Jeweller said.

The company expressed confidence of becoming debt free in the current fiscal.

''For achieving its target, the company has further reduced its outstanding debts towards its bankers by another approximately 7.50 per cent during the June quarter,'' PC Jeweller said.

The company said it continues to revamp and strengthen all the aspects of its operations. PC Jeweller said it is ''optimistic'' about delivering exceptional performance in the upcoming quarters as well.

PC Jeweller had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 577.70 crore last fiscal. In the 2023-24 fiscal it reported a net loss of Rs 629.36 crore.

The company's total income jumped to Rs 2,371.87 crore in 2024-25, from Rs 669.87 crore in the preceding year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

