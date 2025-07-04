TPREL's rooftop solar installations jump 5-fold to 45,589 in June quarter

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) on Friday said its rooftop solar installations in June quarter jumped fivefold year-on-year to a record 45,589 with installed capacity at 220 MW.

The number of roopftop solar installations in April-June FY25 stood at 8,838.

The Q1 FY26 installations propelled TPREL to a nationwide total of 2,04,443 rooftop solar installations, with cumulative capacity surpassing 3.4 GW. Beyond its leadership in rooftop solar, TPREL is strategically expanding its footprint in solar manufacturing, reinforcing the entire solar value chain.

With a robust manufacturing capacity of 4.3 GW for cells and modules in India, coupled with over 3.4 GW of rooftop solar installations, it is driving the country's accelerated transition to a clean, sustainable energy future.

TPREL delivers tailored solar rooftop solutions across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. With a rapidly expanding customer base of over 2 lakh clients, including more than 1.8 lakh in the residential segment, TPREL has firmly established itself as a trusted solar partner.

