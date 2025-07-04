West Bengal: Court award life imprisonment to rape accused in post-poll violence rape case

The Additional District and Sessions Judge of the 2nd POCSO Court in Malda, West Bengal, rendered a sentence of life imprisonment to the defendant in a case involving rape. The accused identified as Rafikul Islam aka Bhelu sentenced to life imprisonment with a fine of Rs. 50,000/- for committing rape on a minor girl below 12 years of age.

The case pertaining to the rape of a minor girl aged around 9 years was registered by CBI, by taking over the investigation of FIR dated June 5, 2021 of PS Manickchak, Dist Mandela in compliance to the orders dated August 19, 2021, of the Calcutta High Court entrusting the investigation of Post-Poll Violence (PPV) Cases to the CBI. Investigation conducted had revealed that the victim minor girl aged around 9 years was raped by accused Rafikul Islam aka Bhelu (Retired School teacher of a Govt. School in Malda) in the evening of June 4, 202,1 while she was playing in the mango orchard of the accused by alluring her with money.

The incident of rape was witnessed by the cousin of the victim who is also a minor girl aged around 10 years. Both the victim and the eye witness deposed strongly about the incident of rape before the trial Court.

On July 2, 2025, the Court had pronounced the judgment convicting the accused, Rafikul Islam. The Court has further directed that the State of West Bengal shall provide Rs 3 lakhs to the victim from the 'Victim Compensation Fund'. (ANI)

