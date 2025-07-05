Will work to give Global South its ‘rightful seat’ at ‘right table’: PM Modi in Trinidad & Tobago

The voice of the developing world remains on the margins and India will work with its partners to give the Global South its ''rightful seat'' at the ''right table'', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

In an address at the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago, the prime minister said terrorism is the ''enemy of humanity'' as he underlined the need for standing united to deny terrorism any shelter or space. Modi said India brought the concerns of the Global South to the centre of global decision-making during its presidency of the G20.

''Our development partnerships are demand-driven, respectful, and without conditions,'' he said in an apparent reference to distinguish India's approach for the Global South as against that of China.

Delving into geopolitical headwinds, the prime minister talked about fundamental shifts in the nature of politics and power as well as growing global ''divisions, disputes and disparities''.

Modi, who became the first Indian prime minister to address the Parliament of the Caribbean nation, said that free trade is under pressure and that the world is faced with challenges of climate change, food, health and energy security.

''The old institutions are struggling to deliver peace and progress. At the same time, the Global South is rising. They wish to see a new and fairer world order.'' ''When the United Nations turned 75, there was great hope across the developing world. A hope that long-pending reforms would be realised. That their voices would finally be heard. But that hope has turned into disappointment,'' Modi noted.

Modi said the voice of the developing world remains on the margins and that India has always tried to bridge this gap.

''It is time for us to work together, to give the Global South its rightful seat at the right table,'' he said.

''To ensure climate justice, so that the burden does not fall on those who have contributed the least to the climate crisis. We consider Trinidad and Tobago an important partner in this endeavour,'' he added.

Modi said India's MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) initiative is the guiding vision for the Global South.

The prime minister described terrorism as a ''pressing threat'' and called for concerted efforts to deal with it.

''Terrorism is the enemy of humanity. This very Red House has itself witnessed the wounds of terror and the loss of innocent blood,'' he said.

''We must stand united to deny terrorism any shelter or space. We thank the people and the government of this country for standing with us in our fight against terrorism,'' he added.

Modi also highlighted India's economic growth.

Today, India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world. Every sector, every region and every society is part of this growth story, he said.

''India's growth is inclusive and people-centric...Our vision for such inclusive growth does not stop at our borders. We see our development also as a responsibility towards others. And, our priority will always be the Global South,'' he said.

''We will share our expertise in agriculture, horticulture and food processing. Machinery from India will support your agro-industry'' he said. ''For us, there are no limits to our cooperation with you.'' Modi said that as a key player in the Caribbean and a bridge to Latin America, Trinidad and Tobago has great potential. ''I am sure that our ties will help us forge a stronger connection with the wider region.'' ''Our two countries may differ in size and geography, but we are deeply aligned in our values. We are proud democracies. We believe in dialogue, sovereignty, multilateralism and human dignity. In these times of conflicts, we must remain true to these values,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)