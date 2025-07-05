Green Revolution: 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Spurs Massive Tree Plantation Drive

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan embarked on a mass plantation initiative on Saturday in Odisha's Deogarh district as part of the rapidly growing 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, which seeks to bolster environmental sustainability and augment green cover.

The campaign, witnessing robust engagement from local communities, especially the youth and rural inhabitants, is being executed by the State Forest and Environment Department in conjunction with the District Administration. Pradhan noted the energetic involvement of locals stating, 'Lakhs of trees will be planted this time.'

A show of solidarity came from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who praised the campaign and assured the plantation of 50 crore saplings by 9th July using modern agricultural techniques, boosting farmers' income significantly.

