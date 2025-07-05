Left Menu

Swift Response Ensures Safety for Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims After Ramban Accident

A road accident in Ramban involving Amarnath Yatra pilgrims led to 36 minor injuries. Union Minister Jitendra Singh assured all necessary arrangements are in place. Local authorities swiftly responded, ensuring care and safe continuation of the journey. No serious injuries reported, as most patients have been discharged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 12:14 IST
Union Minister Jitendra Singh (Photo Credit: PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitendra Singh reassured the public that comprehensive measures are in place for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims, following a road mishap in Ramban where 36 individuals received minor injuries. The incident was swiftly addressed with injured pilgrims receiving prompt medical attention at District Hospital Ramban.

The accident occurred as the last vehicle of the Pahalgam convoy lost control at the Chanderkot Langer site, crashing into four stationary vehicles. The district administration was quick to act, ensuring that all injured were transported to the nearby medical facility for treatment.

Regional officials, including DC Ramban Mohammad Alyas Khan and DIG DKR Shridhar Patil, rushed to oversee emergency services and ensure the best care was provided. The injured were subsequently transferred to other vehicles to continue their pilgrimage, and most have been discharged with no serious injuries reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

