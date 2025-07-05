India's Non-GMO Soybeans: A Sustainable Shift to Meet EU Standards
India is aligning with the EU's strict Deforestation Regulation by enhancing the traceability of its Non-GMO soybeans, augmenting its position in global markets. Key partnerships between SOPA and TRST01 are underway to meet compliance standards, offering a sustainable, premium option for European buyers.
India is positioning itself as a leading supplier of sustainable Non-GMO soybeans in response to the European Union's stringent Deforestation Regulation, which demands full traceability and zero-deforestation sources.
In fiscal year 2023–24, India produced around 11.3 million metric tons of soybeans, expecting to cater to the rising European demand for traceable, deforestation-free soy. Indian stakeholders are working strategically to leverage this market, highlighting India's natural fit due to its largely Non-GMO soy cultivation.
The Soybean Processors Association of India (SOPA) is collaborating with TRST01, a sustainability tech firm, to help exporters and farmers meet these requirements. Their initiatives include geo-mapping, digital traceability, and support for producer training, all aimed at reinforcing India's competitive edge in the global soy market.
