Devotees Flock to Puri for Spectacular Bahuda Rath Yatra Ceremony

In a vibrant show of devotion, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan participated in the Bahuda Yatra on Saturday, pulling the chariot of Goddess Subhadra at Sabar Srikhetra in Odisha's Koraput district. Joining him were Odisha Ministers Suryabanshi Suraj and Nityananda Gond, Congress MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, and numerous senior party leaders.

The grand spectacle in Puri saw the commencement of Lord Jagannath's 'Bahuda' Rath Yatra, with thousands eagerly pulling the 14-wheeled 'Taladwaj' chariot of Lord Balabhadra. The ceremonial rituals began earlier than scheduled, with Gajapati Maharaja Divyasingha Deb undertaking the revered 'Chhera Pahanra' or sweeping ceremony amid resonating chants of 'Jai Jagannath.'

This festival marks the end of the annual Rath Yatra as Lord Jagannath and his siblings return to their main temple to resume cosmic duties alongside Goddess Lakshmi. Puri's streets came alive with sounds of cymbals and artistic performances, reflecting the city's rich cultural tapestry during this sacred event.