Devotees Flock to Puri for Spectacular Bahuda Rath Yatra Ceremony

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan joined thousands of devotees in pulling the chariot of Goddess Subhadra at Sabar Srikhetra. The event, which is part of the Bahuda Rath Yatra, also saw the ceremonial procession in Puri, marking the end of the annual festival and a return to cosmic order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 18:43 IST
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan participates in Bahuda Yatra by pulling chariot of Goddess Subhadra in Koraput (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a vibrant show of devotion, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan participated in the Bahuda Yatra on Saturday, pulling the chariot of Goddess Subhadra at Sabar Srikhetra in Odisha's Koraput district. Joining him were Odisha Ministers Suryabanshi Suraj and Nityananda Gond, Congress MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, and numerous senior party leaders.

The grand spectacle in Puri saw the commencement of Lord Jagannath's 'Bahuda' Rath Yatra, with thousands eagerly pulling the 14-wheeled 'Taladwaj' chariot of Lord Balabhadra. The ceremonial rituals began earlier than scheduled, with Gajapati Maharaja Divyasingha Deb undertaking the revered 'Chhera Pahanra' or sweeping ceremony amid resonating chants of 'Jai Jagannath.'

This festival marks the end of the annual Rath Yatra as Lord Jagannath and his siblings return to their main temple to resume cosmic duties alongside Goddess Lakshmi. Puri's streets came alive with sounds of cymbals and artistic performances, reflecting the city's rich cultural tapestry during this sacred event.

