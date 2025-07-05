Colombian Police Capture Key Suspect in Senator Attack
Colombian authorities apprehended Elder Jose Arteaga, alias El Costeño, for allegedly orchestrating an attack on Senator Miguel Uribe. Arteaga is accused of inciting a minor to attack the politician during a rally. This arrest is the fifth in a series of detentions related to the incident.
Colombian police have successfully captured Elder Jose Arteaga, also known as El Costeño, a key suspect in last month's attack on Senator Miguel Uribe, potential presidential aspirant, according to sources familiar with the case.
Arteaga stands accused of convincing a 15-year-old to carry out the assault at a Bogota rally on June 7th. The arrest signifies the fifth apprehension linked to the high-profile case.
This development marks a significant advance in the investigation, shedding light on the intricate planning behind the attack and highlighting the ongoing challenges of political violence in Colombia.
