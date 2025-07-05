Colombian Police Capture Key Suspect in Senator Attack

Colombian police have successfully captured Elder Jose Arteaga, also known as El Costeño, a key suspect in last month's attack on Senator Miguel Uribe, potential presidential aspirant, according to sources familiar with the case.

Arteaga stands accused of convincing a 15-year-old to carry out the assault at a Bogota rally on June 7th. The arrest signifies the fifth apprehension linked to the high-profile case.

This development marks a significant advance in the investigation, shedding light on the intricate planning behind the attack and highlighting the ongoing challenges of political violence in Colombia.

(With inputs from agencies.)