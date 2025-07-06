Smarten Power System's IPO Sparks Growth Journey

Smarten Power System has set its IPO price at Rs 100 per equity share, targeting to raise Rs 50 crore. The subscription opens on July 7 and concludes on July 9, with shares listed on the NSE's Emerge platform.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue worth Rs 40.01 crore and an offer for sale amounting to Rs 10 crore. Proceeds aim to purchase movable assets, address working capital needs, repayment of debt, and fund other corporate purposes.

Founded in 2014, Smarten Power System is renowned for designing and assembling power backup and solar products. Managing Director Arun Bhardwaj emphasizes that the IPO supports infrastructure enhancement and market adaptation amidst evolving energy demands. The company reported Rs 203.2 crore revenue and Rs 12.77 crore profit in FY25.

