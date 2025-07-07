Left Menu

Uttarakhand Boosts Transport with New AC Tempo Traveller Fleet

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated 20 new air-conditioned Tempo Traveller vehicles to enhance the state's transport network. The move aims to bolster tourism and economic activities, with routes set for Dehradun-Mussoorie and Haldwani-Nainital. Future expansions include electric buses and advanced digital services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 14:24 IST
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami flagges new AC traveller (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to enhance Uttarakhand's transport infrastructure, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday launched 20 new air-conditioned Tempo Traveller vehicles. During a function at the Chief Minister's Camp Office, Dhami emphasized that this initiative would fortify the state's transport system, benefiting both tourists and the local economy.

The vehicles are set to operate on the Dehradun-Mussoorie and Haldwani-Nainital routes, alleviating traffic congestion in these areas. The Chief Minister expressed optimism, stating that if successful, the initiative could expand, potentially increasing the number of such services.

In addition to providing comfortable and economical travel, the state aims to enhance road networks and introduce digital services like online booking and tracking systems. The government also plans to incorporate electric buses into its fleet. Efforts to improve employee welfare within the Uttarakhand Transport Corporation continue, supported by recent profitability over the last three years.

