Left Menu

Oil Market Resilience Amid OPEC+ Production Hike and Tariff Concerns

Oil markets rebounded despite OPEC+'s decision to increase production by more than expected in August, amid worries over U.S. tariffs. Analysts note that the market remains tight, suggesting it can absorb additional supply. Saudi Arabia raised prices for Arab Light crude, reflecting confidence in demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 17:28 IST
Oil Market Resilience Amid OPEC+ Production Hike and Tariff Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Oil prices showed resilience on Monday despite an agreement by OPEC+ to increase output more significantly than anticipated in August. Concerns over potential U.S. tariffs initially rattled the market, yet prices reversed early losses due to the tight physical market lending support.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+, decided to raise production by 548,000 barrels per day next month. This increase exceeds the previous monthly hikes of 411,000 barrels per day from earlier in the year. Brent crude futures rose by 36 cents to $68.66 a barrel by 1145 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude demonstrated similar recovery patterns despite earlier dips.

Saudi Arabia, indicating confidence in global oil demand, increased the price of its Arab Light crude to a four-month high for Asian markets. Although investors remain concerned about the implications of U.S. tariffs on economic activity, the market's tightness suggests an absorption capacity for the additional barrels. Analysts predict further production adjustments in the coming months.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

Green innovation and economic complexity drive resource efficiency in G20

AI can cut panic, boost health resilience during armed conflicts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025