Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Nitish Kumar Over Rising Crime and Electoral Concerns

In a scathing critique, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav accused Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of moral dereliction in face of escalating crime rates. He claimed criminals have effectively purchased Kumar's integrity, contributing to a 'demon rule' atmosphere in the state.

Yadav condemned the inactive governance, particularly under the Bharatiya Janata Party's leadership with Nitish Kumar, suggesting that criminals enjoy undue freedom in the state. The opposition leader called out Union Minister Chirag Paswan for lacking a clear ideology, describing him and others in power as mere 'actors.'

Highlighting electoral concerns, Yadav and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi plan a 'chakka jam' on July 9 to protest against the Election Commission's decision on voter documentation in Bihar. Pointing to the exclusionary verification process, legal challenges have been filed with the Supreme Court, awaiting a hearing on July 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)