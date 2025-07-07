Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Nitish Kumar Over Rising Crime and Electoral Concerns

Tejashwi Yadav, Bihar's opposition leader, criticized Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for rising crime in the state and alleged a loss of accountability. Yadav also announced a protest against the electoral revision by the Election Commission, expressing concerns over voter identification requirements in Bihar. The issue will be addressed by the Supreme Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 18:25 IST
Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Nitish Kumar Over Rising Crime and Electoral Concerns
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav accused Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of moral dereliction in face of escalating crime rates. He claimed criminals have effectively purchased Kumar's integrity, contributing to a 'demon rule' atmosphere in the state.

Yadav condemned the inactive governance, particularly under the Bharatiya Janata Party's leadership with Nitish Kumar, suggesting that criminals enjoy undue freedom in the state. The opposition leader called out Union Minister Chirag Paswan for lacking a clear ideology, describing him and others in power as mere 'actors.'

Highlighting electoral concerns, Yadav and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi plan a 'chakka jam' on July 9 to protest against the Election Commission's decision on voter documentation in Bihar. Pointing to the exclusionary verification process, legal challenges have been filed with the Supreme Court, awaiting a hearing on July 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025