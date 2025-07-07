ACEN and UPC Renewables Advance Clean Energy with Massive Rajasthan and Karnataka Projects
ACEN and UPC Renewables announced over 500 MW of new clean energy projects in Rajasthan and Karnataka. These initiatives are projected to produce over 1,158 GWh of electricity annually by 2027, powering nearly 241,000 homes and eliminating over 876,000 tonnes of carbon emissions, while also generating employment.
- Country:
- India
In a significant boost to India's clean energy landscape, ACEN and UPC Renewables have unveiled more than 500 MW of renewable energy projects in Rajasthan and Karnataka. This announcement positions them at the forefront of sustainable energy efforts in the country.
The ambitious projects include a 420 MW solar farm in Rajasthan's Barmer region, and a 120 MW wind farm in Karnataka, collectively expected to generate over 1,158 GWh annually. This energy output is anticipated to power approximately 241,000 homes and significantly reduce carbon emissions.
Apart from environmental benefits, the projects are set to create more than 1,500 jobs during construction, offering substantial support to local economies. Both companies emphasize their strategic alliance as pivotal in expanding renewable capacities in high-potential regions like India.
