Left Menu

ACEN and UPC Renewables Advance Clean Energy with Massive Rajasthan and Karnataka Projects

ACEN and UPC Renewables announced over 500 MW of new clean energy projects in Rajasthan and Karnataka. These initiatives are projected to produce over 1,158 GWh of electricity annually by 2027, powering nearly 241,000 homes and eliminating over 876,000 tonnes of carbon emissions, while also generating employment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 18:30 IST
ACEN and UPC Renewables Advance Clean Energy with Massive Rajasthan and Karnataka Projects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant boost to India's clean energy landscape, ACEN and UPC Renewables have unveiled more than 500 MW of renewable energy projects in Rajasthan and Karnataka. This announcement positions them at the forefront of sustainable energy efforts in the country.

The ambitious projects include a 420 MW solar farm in Rajasthan's Barmer region, and a 120 MW wind farm in Karnataka, collectively expected to generate over 1,158 GWh annually. This energy output is anticipated to power approximately 241,000 homes and significantly reduce carbon emissions.

Apart from environmental benefits, the projects are set to create more than 1,500 jobs during construction, offering substantial support to local economies. Both companies emphasize their strategic alliance as pivotal in expanding renewable capacities in high-potential regions like India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025