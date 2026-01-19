Left Menu

Karnataka's Deputy CM U-turn: Shivakumar Heads to Davos Amid Political Tensions

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar reverses his decision and plans to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, following approval from his leadership. His prior cancellation incited criticism from opposition, highlighting the ongoing political struggle within the state government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-01-2026 19:07 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 19:07 IST
Karnataka's Deputy CM U-turn: Shivakumar Heads to Davos Amid Political Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has reversed his earlier decision to cancel his trip to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, confirming his participation in the event later this week. This development comes after receipt of necessary permissions from political leaders, including the Chief Minister.

The initial withdrawal sparked controversy as opposition parties criticized the Deputy CM, emphasizing the importance of attending the WEF during a period needing economic regeneration. Inside sources suggest that the cancellation may have stemmed from political pressures arising from a power struggle within the state government.

While Shivakumar prepares for Davos, a delegation from Karnataka, led by Minister for Large and Medium Industries M B Patil, departed for the forum earlier. They aim to engage in discussions scheduled between January 19 to 23, focusing on opportunities for economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Christian leaders urge protection of worshippers' rights as protesters disrupt service in Minnesota

Christian leaders urge protection of worshippers' rights as protesters disru...

 Global
2
Motor racing-Mercedes to be F1's sole safety car supplier after Aston deal ends

Motor racing-Mercedes to be F1's sole safety car supplier after Aston deal e...

 United Kingdom
3
Colombia's ELN rebels free 5 police officers as they push for national accord

Colombia's ELN rebels free 5 police officers as they push for national accor...

 Colombia
4
Soccer-Arsenal top Deloitte's Women's Money League for 2025, Chelsea close second

Soccer-Arsenal top Deloitte's Women's Money League for 2025, Chelsea close s...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could close Africa’s deadly diagnosis gap for diabetes and sickle cell disease if deployed equitably

Generative AI’s biggest risk may be that no one can fully explain it

AI tools in education linked to rising technostress among teachers

Healthcare’s new gatekeeper is AI and the risks are just emerging

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026