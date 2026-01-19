Karnataka's Deputy CM U-turn: Shivakumar Heads to Davos Amid Political Tensions
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar reverses his decision and plans to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, following approval from his leadership. His prior cancellation incited criticism from opposition, highlighting the ongoing political struggle within the state government.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has reversed his earlier decision to cancel his trip to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, confirming his participation in the event later this week. This development comes after receipt of necessary permissions from political leaders, including the Chief Minister.
The initial withdrawal sparked controversy as opposition parties criticized the Deputy CM, emphasizing the importance of attending the WEF during a period needing economic regeneration. Inside sources suggest that the cancellation may have stemmed from political pressures arising from a power struggle within the state government.
While Shivakumar prepares for Davos, a delegation from Karnataka, led by Minister for Large and Medium Industries M B Patil, departed for the forum earlier. They aim to engage in discussions scheduled between January 19 to 23, focusing on opportunities for economic development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
