Jane Street Rejects SEBI Charges in Strongest Terms
Jane Street has officially rejected the charges set forth by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters. The firm is currently working on a formal response to the allegations and maintains a firm stance against the premise of SEBI's order.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 00:03 IST
