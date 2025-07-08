Left Menu

Jane Street Rejects SEBI Charges in Strongest Terms

Jane Street has officially rejected the charges set forth by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters. The firm is currently working on a formal response to the allegations and maintains a firm stance against the premise of SEBI's order.

Jane Street has categorically rejected charges from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), as per a memo accessed by Reuters. The firm expressed its disagreement with the board's order in unequivocal terms.

The memo indicates that Jane Street is diligently preparing a formal response to address SEBI's allegations. This development marks the firm's firm stance against SEBI's charges.

The statement underscores Jane Street's commitment to challenging the premise of the SEBI order, signaling robust forthcoming defense strategies from the company.

