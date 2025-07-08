Market Tremors: Tariffs and Tech Influence Wall Street's Rollercoaster Ride

Wall Street's major indexes faced a downturn as U.S. President Donald Trump declared substantial tariffs against Japan, South Korea, and others, unsettleing trade relationships globally. In tandem, Tesla's stocks suffered following CEO Elon Musk's declaration of forming a new political party, further provoking his ongoing feud with Trump.

The financial markets, previously buoyed by robust job statistics that pushed Nasdaq and S&P 500 to record highs, experienced heightened volatility with the tariff announcements. Market strategist Emily Roland noted the renewed focus on tariffs, as investors momentarily retract from market optimism, although there's hope for a reversal in these trade measures.

As the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices faced losses, expectations are set on additional U.S. trade announcements and inflation concerns influenced by Trump's policies. These could complicate the Federal Reserve's decision-making on interest rates, with further insights anticipated in upcoming meetings.

(With inputs from agencies.)