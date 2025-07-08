Punjab Gov Reverses BBMB Security Decision, Announces Key Development Initiatives

In a significant policy shift, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema revealed on Monday that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has rescinded a decision by the former Congress administration regarding the security of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB). This previous decision involved transferring the security responsibilities to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Cheema spoke to ANI, indicating the state government's move to take back control of this vital infrastructure.

Further bolstering its development agenda, the AAP government announced a series of initiatives aimed at education, employment, and cultural preservation. Among these is the recruitment of 3,600 special educators for children with special needs, alongside the establishment of two new universities. The government is also advancing laws to promote traditional rural sports, such as the bullock cart race, signaling a return to cultural roots.

Concurrently, efforts to combat drug-related crimes in Punjab have intensified. Cheema highlighted his leadership role in a newly formed Cabinet Sub-Committee dedicated to this cause, noting over 200 raids across the state led by 1400 police personnel. The initiative, under Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann's directive, aims to eradicate drug abuse and strengthen public health and safety across Punjab.