Unprecedented Development Sparks Controversy at Manikarnika Ghat
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath announced strict action against misinformation about Manikarnika Ghat’s development. Allegedly, Congress is misleading the public with false claims against the project. He highlighted significant development achievements, while opposition figures challenged his statements, signifying ongoing political tension.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has vowed strict measures against those spreading misinformation regarding ongoing development efforts at Varanasi's Manikarnika Ghat.
Addressing reporters, Adityanath acclaimed the unprecedented development projects worth over Rs 55,000 crore shaping the future of Kashi, asserting that opposition parties, particularly Congress, were propagating baseless allegations to mislead the public.
The rejuvenation began with the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, attracting up to 1.5 lakh devotees daily, compared to previous numbers. He affirmed the people of Kashi's support and warned that stringent action would face social media misinformation. In response, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav challenged Adityanath's claims via social media.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
VBA's Accusation: Congress Complacency Led to BMC Election Setback
Punjab Congress Accuses BJP and AAP of Betrayal with Lies and Broken Promises
BJP govt cleansing sins of Congress, connecting hearts and places in Assam: PM at tribal dance programme in Guwahati.
Empowering Rajasthan's Villages: Strengthening Panchayats for Development
Delhi’s Sewer Development Project: A Leap Towards a Cleaner Yamuna