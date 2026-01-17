Left Menu

Unprecedented Development Sparks Controversy at Manikarnika Ghat

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath announced strict action against misinformation about Manikarnika Ghat’s development. Allegedly, Congress is misleading the public with false claims against the project. He highlighted significant development achievements, while opposition figures challenged his statements, signifying ongoing political tension.

Varanasi | Updated: 17-01-2026 23:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has vowed strict measures against those spreading misinformation regarding ongoing development efforts at Varanasi's Manikarnika Ghat.

Addressing reporters, Adityanath acclaimed the unprecedented development projects worth over Rs 55,000 crore shaping the future of Kashi, asserting that opposition parties, particularly Congress, were propagating baseless allegations to mislead the public.

The rejuvenation began with the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, attracting up to 1.5 lakh devotees daily, compared to previous numbers. He affirmed the people of Kashi's support and warned that stringent action would face social media misinformation. In response, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav challenged Adityanath's claims via social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

