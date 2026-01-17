Unprecedented Development Sparks Controversy at Manikarnika Ghat

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has vowed strict measures against those spreading misinformation regarding ongoing development efforts at Varanasi's Manikarnika Ghat.

Addressing reporters, Adityanath acclaimed the unprecedented development projects worth over Rs 55,000 crore shaping the future of Kashi, asserting that opposition parties, particularly Congress, were propagating baseless allegations to mislead the public.

The rejuvenation began with the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, attracting up to 1.5 lakh devotees daily, compared to previous numbers. He affirmed the people of Kashi's support and warned that stringent action would face social media misinformation. In response, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav challenged Adityanath's claims via social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)