Haryana Aims High: Transforming into Global Tourism Hotspot

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini outlines ambitious initiatives to position the state as a global tourism hub, including plans for a Disneyland and expanded cultural festivals. Saini emphasizes achievements in housing and digital governance, crediting continuous BJP leadership and support from national figures for Haryana's trajectory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 10:20 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a bold move to redefine Haryana's identity, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini recently detailed the government's ambitious plans to transform the state into a global tourism hotspot. Speaking at a function commemorating Baba Lakkhi Shah Vanjara's birth anniversary, Saini highlighted the launch of various housing schemes and digital governance initiatives.

Highlighting his administration's accomplishments, Saini noted the allocation of residential plots to over 15,000 families under the Mukhyamantri Shehri Awas Yojana and the introduction of a streamlined pension application process for the elderly. This, he said, reflects the government's commitment to ease of living and inclusive development.

Looking ahead, Saini, buoyed by the continued success of BJP leadership, unveiled plans to construct a world-class Disneyland in the Delhi-NCR region. This, alongside the expansion of the International Gita Mahotsav, aims to cement Haryana's place on the global cultural and spiritual map, drawing financial support from the Central Government.

