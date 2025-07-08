Left Menu

Octopus Energy Pays £1.5M Compensation

Octopus Energy is set to pay £1.5 million to its former prepayment meter customers. This payment comes after a failure to issue final bills, as noted by the industry regulator, Ofgem. The move aims to address discrepancies and ensure fairness to affected customers.

Updated: 08-07-2025 14:46 IST
Octopus Energy, one of the UK's leading energy providers, has been instructed to pay £1.5 million in restitution to its former customers who used prepayment meters. The directive was issued by energy regulator Ofgem following the company's failure to provide final billing to these customers.

The payout is a measure to correct billing oversights and ensure that all financial obligations to former users are met. This lapse, as highlighted by Ofgem, affected numerous customers who did not receive their final energy statements, thereby causing uncertainty in their billing responsibilities.

This decision underscores the importance of regulatory compliance and sets a reminder for energy companies to uphold transparency and accuracy in dealings with consumers. Ofgem's involvement ensures accountability within the energy sector and seeks to protect consumer interests.

