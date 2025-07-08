Left Menu

India Bolsters Naval Might with Extended Range Anti-Submarine Rocket Success

India's successful testing of the Extended Range Anti-Submarine Rocket system by INS Kavaratti marks a significant upgrade in the Indian Navy's capabilities. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the Defence Research Development Organisation and Indian Navy for this advancement, which enhances naval striking power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 19:56 IST
India Bolsters Naval Might with Extended Range Anti-Submarine Rocket Success
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has taken a major leap in boosting its naval capabilities with the successful testing of the Extended Range Anti-Submarine Rocket (ERASR) system. Conducted from the naval ship INS Kavaratti, these user trials signal a significant enhancement in the Indian Navy's firepower.

The Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, extended his congratulations to the Defence Research Development Organisation, Indian Navy, and the industry partners involved in this notable achievement. His commendation highlights the critical role of collaboration in advancing India's defense technology.

In a statement shared on 'X', Singh emphasized the impact of the system's induction on the Indian Navy's striking power, marking it as a pivotal advancement for the nation's defense sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025