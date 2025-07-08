India Bolsters Naval Might with Extended Range Anti-Submarine Rocket Success

India has taken a major leap in boosting its naval capabilities with the successful testing of the Extended Range Anti-Submarine Rocket (ERASR) system. Conducted from the naval ship INS Kavaratti, these user trials signal a significant enhancement in the Indian Navy's firepower.

The Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, extended his congratulations to the Defence Research Development Organisation, Indian Navy, and the industry partners involved in this notable achievement. His commendation highlights the critical role of collaboration in advancing India's defense technology.

In a statement shared on 'X', Singh emphasized the impact of the system's induction on the Indian Navy's striking power, marking it as a pivotal advancement for the nation's defense sector.

