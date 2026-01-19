Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Denmark, Greenland suggest Arctic NATO mission, Danish defence minister says

⁠The NATO Secretary General has also taken note of ⁠this, and I believe we can now hopefully establish a framework for how ⁠this can be achieved," Poulsen said.

‌Denmark and Greenland have discussed the possibility of having a NATO ⁠mission in Greenland and the Arctic, Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said on Monday.

He spoke ​as U.S. President Donald Trump intensified his ‍push to wrest sovereignty over Greenland from fellow NATO member Denmark, prompting the European Union to weigh ⁠hitting ‌back with its ⁠own measures. Poulsen made his remarks after a meeting ‍with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Greenlandic Foreign ​Minister Vivian Motzfeldt in Brussels.

"We have proposed this. ⁠The NATO Secretary General has also taken note of ⁠this, and I believe we can now hopefully establish a framework for how ⁠this can be achieved," Poulsen said. "This is also ⁠in ‌line with what we have discussed with the Greenlandic government."

