Delhi Hajj Committee Opens Registrations for 2026 Pilgrimage
Registrations for the Hajj pilgrimage in 2026 have started, as announced by Kausan Jahan of the Delhi Hajj Committee. Applicants need valid passports until December 2026. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju emphasized timely application submissions and adherence to Saudi-set deadlines for a smooth pilgrimage experience.
The Delhi Hajj Committee has officially begun accepting registrations for the Hajj pilgrimage in 2026, starting July 7 and concluding on July 31, as announced by Chairperson Kausan Jahan. Applicants' passports should remain valid until at least December 2026. The committee, guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's directives, has committed to ensuring top-notch facilities for the pilgrims.
Speaking to ANI, Jahan emphasized the importance of the registration period, which spans over three weeks. Meanwhile, Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju declared that the government would facilitate application acceptance within a week, underscoring the necessity for pilgrims to submit documents promptly to circumvent any future issues.
In discussions with reporters, Rijiju highlighted the importance of digitalization and meeting deadlines imposed by the Saudi Arabian government, aimed at a seamless pilgrimage process. He noted that over 1,22,518 Indian pilgrims participated in this year's Hajj, with the first flights departing from major cities like Lucknow and Hyderabad.
