Kiren Rijiju in Lucknow for Rural Employment Initiative Amidst Political Tensions
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju visits Lucknow to engage in events related to the controversial VB G RAM G Act, aimed at increasing rural employment days. His visit coincides with nationwide protests led by Congress against the Act, advocating for the reinstatement of MGNREGA.
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju arrived in Lucknow on Tuesday to attend events concerning the recently enacted VB G RAM G Act. This new legislation, introduced under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, focuses on boosting development in rural India by enhancing work opportunities for rural households.
Rijiju stated, 'I have come to Lucknow today for the G Ram G Scheme by PM Modi regarding the development of rural India. There is also a program related to this, and a meeting with people from a minority community. I am returning to Delhi tonight,' he told ANI. The act now guarantees 125 days of wage employment per rural household, up from the existing 100 days, for those willing to undertake unskilled manual work.
The economic burden of this act will be shared differently: a 60:40 ratio between central and state governments, but a 90:10 ratio for North Eastern, Himalayan States, and Union Territories such as Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, Congress mounts a national protest, 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram,' contesting the act. Recently, Congress members, led by UP Congress President Ajay Rai, staged a symbolic fast in Varanasi.
