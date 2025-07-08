Air Quality Commission Pauses Fuel Ban on Delhi's End-of-Life Vehicles

In a significant development regarding air quality management in Delhi, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has deferred the enforcement of a policy aimed at ceasing fuel supply to end-of-life vehicles until November 1. This decision follows an appeal by the Delhi government, citing infrastructural challenges.

An official CAQM statement clarified that during its 24th meeting, the Commission considered concerns raised by the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) regarding operational issues with Direction No. 89, initially scheduled for April 2025. The statement highlighted inefficiencies in the Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system's robustness and integration with adjacent regions.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa expressed concerns over the policy's fairness, suggesting it would penalize local vehicle owners compared to those in other regions. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta underscored the potential impact on citizens' daily lives. The Supreme Court had previously endorsed the policy but now awaits its revised implementation plans.

