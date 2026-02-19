Harmanpreet Kaur: A Record-Breaking Icon in Women's Cricket

In a historic moment for women's cricket, Harmanpreet Kaur became the highest-capped player when she made her 356th international appearance for India. This achievement came during a Twenty20 match against Australia, surpassing the previous record held by New Zealand's Suzie Bates.

Kaur, 36, has been a stalwart for the Indian team since 2009, playing across six tests, 161 One-Day Internationals, and 189 T20 matches. Known for her consistent and powerful performances, she has notched eight centuries and 38 fifties, leading India to their first Women's World Cup title on home soil.

Despite a recent loss to Australia, Kaur's influence remains unmatched, with India's head coach Amol Muzumdar praising her immense contribution to the sport. As the series draws to a decisive conclusion, Kaur's legacy continues to inspire the next generation of cricketers.