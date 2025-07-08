Crackdown on Cross-Border Narcotics: Major Heroin Seizure in Punjab

In a major crackdown on narcotics smuggling, Bathinda Police have seized 40 kilograms of heroin, commonly referred to as 'chitta,' and arrested six alleged smugglers. Senior officials confirmed that investigations are ongoing to trace whether the consignment has ties to cross-border networks in Pakistan. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amandeep Kondal stated that the seizure was made during a targeted operation by the Crime Investigation Agency-1 (CIA-1) team, which stopped a suspicious black SUV.

A thorough search of the vehicle revealed a concealed cache of heroin weighing 40 kg. The narcotics were reportedly intended for distribution across multiple locations in Punjab. SSP Kondal remarked, 'As part of the campaign against drug trafficking, the CIA-1 team stopped a black Fortuner SUV today on suspicion, leading to the discovery.' The six arrested individuals are in police custody, with further interrogation set to occur during their remand.

Meanwhile, the Border Security Force (BSF) launched an operation in a suspected border area of Tarn Taran district on the night of July 4-5, 2025. They reported recovering a packet of suspected heroin weighing approximately 574 grams. The heroin, wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, was found with two illuminating sticks and an iron ring attached in a farming field near Rajoke village. 'Swift action of BSF troops has thwarted yet another nefarious attempt of narcotics smuggling from across the border,' the BSF stated.

Earlier operations by Punjab Police's Counter-Intelligence unit in Amritsar bore significant results. They dismantled a cross-border smuggling network with ties to Pakistan, arresting four individuals and recovering 5 kg of heroin. The detainees include Resham Singh and Gurpinder Singh from Dhanoe Kalan in Amritsar, along with Rooppreet Singh and Shubhkar Manjit Singh from Sehnewali in Amritsar. The investigations revealed that the accused acted under the direction of a Pakistan-based smuggler known as Kaka, who used drones to drop narcotic consignments from across the border.

According to DGP Gaurav Yadav, the arrests were made following intelligence about retrieving narcotics consignments from areas near the Indo-Pak border close to Dhanoe Kalan village. The operation involved impounding vehicles used for transporting the contraband alongside arresting the accused. These operations reflect a significant effort toward curbing cross-border narcotics smuggling in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)