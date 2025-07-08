Tripura Gears Up for State-Level Disaster Management Drill

Tripura's government is ramping up efforts to enhance its disaster readiness with a major state-level exercise on disaster management. Scheduled for 7:30 AM on Wednesday, the drill will involve multiple key locations in Agartala, including Anandnagar, Vidyasagar, IGM Hospital, and MBB College, according to an official statement from the West Tripura DM office.

The exercise will cover twelve strategic locations across the state with active participation from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and defense personnel, as highlighted in an official press release. Authorities have emphasized the importance of the drill, especially given the severe floods that hit the region in August 2024.

Officials have pinpointed six locations to focus on flood-related scenarios to test and improve the state's disaster response systems. An official from the State Disaster Management Authority remarked that the mock exercise will be crucial in assessing preparedness and identifying areas for enhancement. Authorities remain hopeful that this initiative will unfold smoothly and offer critical insights for all agencies involved. (ANI)

